 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Our relationship with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj's efforts: Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Jaishankar made these comments while addressing members of the Indian diaspora here in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

Sushma Swaraj was not part of the Modi government this time and S Jaishankar replaced her as the External Affairs Minister. (Image: Reuters)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised his predecessor late Sushma Swaraj, commending her for being at the forefront in bolstering relations with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar made these comments while addressing members of the Indian diaspora here in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

When the minister was asked what foreign policies have changed since Swaraj took over as India's External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar said: "I'm very glad that you mentioned my predecessor the late Sushma Swaraj ji. The fact that our relationship with the Indian communities abroad are strong and will remain stronger, she led from the front.

"I would say in those five years when she was the minister as she was the face and the voice of that message," Jaishankar said.

"And of course we created a system for that to happen but I still feel that she was so symbolic of that change that I'm personally very grateful that you have recalled her at a time like this," he added.

Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 67, following a cardiac arrest.