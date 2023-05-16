"Our partnership with India is one of most consequential relations," US Department of State on PM Modi's upcoming visit

The US Department of State's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, highlighted the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi on Monday (local time).

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relations and we were close with India on a number of vital priorities. The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships," said Patel when asked about PM Modi's Official State Visit to the United States on June 22, 2023.

US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will travel to the US for the first time in nine years from June 21-24.

Modi is likely to meet Biden at least four times within a month, between May 19 and June 22, as both will simultaneously travel to Australia, Japan, and Papua New Guinea. The G-7 summit will be held in Hiroshima (Japan) on May 19-21, followed by a summit of Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea, and a summit of Quad leaders in Australia.

Speaking about India's role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, Patel said, "The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether it has been ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring that it is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient. Obviously, between India and the United States, there exists an opportunity to deepen trade issues, deepen security partnerships."

Patel also discussed some global challenges, such as addressing the climate crisis and global health.

"There's an opportunity to address some shared global challenges like global health and addressing the climate crisis. So, again, I'm not going to get ahead of the state visit, but we very much look forward to hosting the Indian government," said Patel.

Earlier, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House read, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023."

The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship, linking Americans and Indians.

"The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," the statement read.

(With Inputs from ANI)