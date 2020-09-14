Our culture, law does not recognize same-sex marriages: Centre tells Delhi HC

The matter will be heard again on October 21.

The Centre has opposed a plea filed in the Delhi High Court seeking recognition of homosexual couples' rights to get married under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, said the Indian culture or Indian law does not recognise the concept of same sex marriage, reported Live Law.

The petition filed by activists Abhijit Iyer Mitra (member of LGBT community) and Gopi Shankar M (Tamil Nadu-based intersex activist) argues that the Hindu Marriage Act allows any two Hindus to get married without discriminating between them based on their sexual orientation.

They further stated in their plea that nowhere in the Act does it say that the two Hindus getting married must be a Hindu Man and a Hindu Woman.

It further read: “…despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

Arguing that the Hindu Marriage Act itself does not recognise gay marriages, Mehta said on September 14: “Our culture and law do not recognise the concept of same-sex marriages. As per law, a marriage is only between a husband and a wife.”

However, the Delhi High Court bench - comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan - told the Centre’s representative that such a petition ought to be assessed with an open mind as “changes are happening across the world”.

The Solicitor General replied to that saying the 2018 Supreme Court judgment only decriminalised consensual homosexual sex and nothing else.

The court then suggested the petitioners - activists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community – to attempt getting their marriage registered and approach the court again if they are denied the right.

Advocate Raghav Awasthi said on behalf of the petitioners that there have been several gay marriages that were not allowed formal registration.

Based on the argument, the Delhi High Court told the petitioners to produce record of all such aggrieved same-sex couples whose marriages were not registered. The matter will be heard again on October 21.