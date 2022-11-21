 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OTT communications service should be excluded from ambit of definition of telecom services: BIF on draft telecom Bill

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

BIF said many strong and substantive reasons sharply differentiate OTTs from telecommunications.

Broadband India Forum (BIF) has asserted that Over-The-Top (OTT) communications service should be excluded from the elements mentioned in the definition of telecommunication services, as the industry body gave its submissions on the draft telecom bill.

"By bringing the OTTs under the ambit of the telecom license, would mean that the government would only hold and have exclusive rights and privileges to decide, build, develop and operate the OTT apps. Such a situation would be grossly ambiguous and highly impractical and lead to a collapse of the entire app ecosystem, thereby impacting innovation and growth of the economy," BIF said in its recent submission to the government on the draft bill.

The draft bill includes OTT communication services, even though such players have no telecommunication network, BIF argued.

It mooted that sectors other than telecommunication, such as broadcasting and OTT communications (or having any other nomenclature instead of OTT Communications) cannot be in the ambit of the draft bill.

"OTT Communications/OTTs are essentially apps and not telecommunication services, and like any app, they use the internet, and they do not own or work in a telegraph/telecommunication network," it contended.