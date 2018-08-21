App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

OSRTC staff on strike, 400 buses remain off roads

As part of the strike, the agitating employees of the state-owned transport corporation are holding demonstrations at different places throughout Odisha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over 400 buses remained off the roads across the state as a section of employees of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) today launched a three-day agitation to press for their demands.

As part of the strike, the agitating employees of the state-owned transport corporation are holding demonstrations at different places throughout Odisha.

The demands include regularisation of contractual service, reinstating employees disengaged by the corporation, same wage for same work and upgradation in salary as per the 7th Pay Commission.

"We will intensify the strike if the state government do not fulfil our demands," a member of the agitating All Odisha State Road Transport Corporation Association said.

The association, however, is not recognised by the OSRTC.

As most OSRTC buses ply in remote areas, road communication has taken a hit in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and other districts.

Around 60 buses remained stranded at Badambadi bus terminal in Cuttack, adding to the woes of commuters. The OSRTC has termed the agitation as "illegal" and "unlawful."

"We have appealed to the agitating employees to return to work. The corporation had recently hiked the remuneration of contractual employees by 20 per cent. As such, OSTRC is a loss-making undertaking," General Manager R P Sahu said.

Sahu said that the strike is not legal as it is being organised by an employee body not recognised by the corporation.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Odisha #OSRTC

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.