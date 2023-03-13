 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: PM Narendra Modi congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Narendra Modi also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with "Naatu Naatu" winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global.

It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come." "Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.