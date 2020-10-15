Oscar award winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away at 91

Veteran costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who became the first Indian to win an Oscar in 1982, passed away on October 15 at the age of 91. Athaiya had won the Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for her work in the 1982 film ‘Gandhi’.

Her last rites were performed at South Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium.

Speaking about Athaiya's demise, her daughter Radhika Gupta said: “She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. She had been bedridden for the last three years as one side of her body was paralysed.”

Born in Kolhapur on April 28, 1929, Bhanu Athaiya had never attended a fashion school. Yet, she worked in almost 100 movies in her career spanning decades.

The legendary costume designer had worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry and is credited with dressing actors for Bollywood hits such as CID, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya, Guide, Karz, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, 1942 – A Love Story, Lagaan, and Swades.

One of the most iconic looks created by Athaiya ought to be yesteryear actress Mumtaz’s candy-orange sari, which she wore in the iconic song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche from Bhappi Sonie’s film Brahmachari.

(With PTI inputs)