Retired PSU bank employees may get OROP scheme benefits

Retired PSU bankers may get benefits of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. Armed forces veterans are demanding OROP implementation for a long time. Under the scheme, irrespective of the date of retirement, the pension would be revised and everyone who retires in the same rank will get the same pension.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advised banks to do more for the employees who retire earlier so they are not discriminated against in terms of pension, The Times of India reported. Banks are also asked by the government to review the family pension scheme so that the pension of the spouse is similar.

Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to introduce the 11th bipartite wage settlement today, in which the family pension scheme can be announced. Since November 2017, this scheme was due though the memorandum of understanding was signed in July. Banks currently have a truncated version of the family pension scheme of what is available for other government workers.

An update in the pension scheme is required because a 1990 retired employee gets a fraction of the pension as compared to a recently-retired employee. This is also because the pension is linked to the last drawn salary. Banks need to update their pension scheme to remove this difference.