Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Organisations opting flexi staffing to plug resource gaps : Report

As per the survey, 42 percent of the organisations indicated that they are very likely to employ temporary and contract staff in the next three to six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The concept of 'Flexi staffing' is growing fast in India as 42 percent of organisations are likely to employ temporary or contract staff in the next 3-6 months, says a survey.

In the flexi staffing model, employees are recruited on a temporary or contract basis from staffing companies who facilitate hiring, on-boarding, documentation, pay rolling, employee benefits and exit management.

According to the survey by staffing firm Kelly Services and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), traditional laggard sectors like manufacturing are also adapting to this trend and are recruiting flexi staff.

As per the survey, 42 percent of the organisations indicated that they are very likely to employ temporary and contract staff in the next three to six months.

Moreover, 68 percent of organisations reported that they hire temporary staff for a period of six months to one year on short-term projects.

"Flexi staffing bridges the divide between organised and unorganised sectors and plugs the resource gaps efficiently. The share of flexi staffing in overall workforce is predicted to rise to 10 percent by 2025," said Thammaiah BN, Managing Director, Kelly Services India.

The skills in demand for flexi workers are niche technologies, administration, HR, sales and marketing, logistics, legal, finance and accounts.

Thammaiah further said it's a win-win situation for both the employer and the employee as it provides agility which is what large organisations need the most in this age. From an employee perspective, flexi staffing provides easy access to their first job.

"Flexi staffing is here to stay and it will only increase further in the future. However, identifying and training the talent for required skills and making them available for the market is the key task for staffing firms," Thammaiah added.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 02:37 pm

