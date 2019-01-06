App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Orange' alert for Andaman due to Cyclone Pabuk

An "orange" warning means people should "be prepared" and there is an increased likelihood of bad or extreme weather, which may disrupt road and air travel and threaten life and property

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Centre has sounded an "Orange" alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is facing a cyclonic storm, officials said on January 6.

Cyclonic storm "Pabuk" is approaching the archipelago and currently hovering over the Andaman sea and the neighbourhood, they added.

An "Orange" warning had been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a home ministry official said, quoting from a weather bulletin.

An "orange" weather warning means people should "be prepared" and there is an increased likelihood of bad or extreme weather, which may disrupt road and air travel and threaten life and property.

"Pabuk" is now over the Andaman sea and its neighbourhood and it has moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph in the last six hours.

It lays centred near latitude 11.0° North and longitude 95.5° East, about 310 km east-southeast of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andaman islands by Sunday night with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, the official said.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Andaman and Nicobar Islands #cyclone #India #Weather

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.