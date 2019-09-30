App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Optimism about India the common thread during my US visit, says PM Modi

In his address at the 56th Convocation of IIT-Madras here, he said the graduating students were passing out at a time "when the the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said optimism about India was the common thread that emerged during his high-profile meetings during his US tour last week and noted the Indian community has made a mark for itself globally in science and technology.

"I just returned from America. During this visit I met many heads of states, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions there was one thread common--it was optimism about new India. And the confidence in the abilities of young people of India," he said.

The Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world, especially in science, technology and innovation, he said.

And many who were powering this "are your IIT seniors," he said adding "you are making brand India stronger globally."

Asking the graduating students to make use of the opportunities that await them, he however, urged them to keep in mind the needs of the country.

"No matter where you work, where you live, do keep in mind the needs of your motherland. Think of how your work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian," Modi told the students.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:55 pm

