Opposition misguiding farmers, govt willing to address their concerns, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new farm laws are "exactly" what farmer bodies and the Opposition were demanding for years, as hundreds of farmers continue to camp outside the national capital against the laws that open up the agriculture sector.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. The government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," Modi said during a foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch.

"People who are sitting in the Opposition and misleading farmers today were in favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step, then these people are misleading farmers."

Over the last 20 years, Gujarat introduced many farmer-friendly schemes, Modi, who was the Gujarat chief minister before he became the Prime Minister, said.

Remaining firm on the three laws, Modi had said on December 7 that reforms were needed for development and some laws from the past century had become a burden. He had also said the reforms carried out by his government were also getting reflected in election results.

The farmer protest entered the 20th day on December 15.

In Kutch, Modi is expected to hold discussions with farmers of the district. A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM.

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said that the government would soon decide on a date and call farmer leaders for the next round of talks.

Five rounds of discussion between the Centre and representatives of 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the laws scrapped and vowed to continue the protest till their demands are met. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.