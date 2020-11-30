Opposition in Tamil Nadu urges PM Modi to meet protesting farmers, demand repeal of farm laws

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the protesting farmers in Delhi and make an unconditional assurance to them on roll back of three farm reform laws and an electricity bill.

Leaders of the DMK-led alliance demanded that the Prime Minister 'respect' the democratic struggle of the farmers, negotiate with them and announce repeal of all three agricultural laws as their stir entered the fifth day on Monday.

"More than 500 farmer unions from across India have rallied on behalf of the country's 62 million farmers. We all strongly condemn the dictatorial, hegemonic BJP government for disregarding this massive rally and stipulating that negotiations will only take place only if the farmers go to the Burari ground," the leaders said in a statement.

The joint statement was issued by DMK president M K Stalin, TNCC chief K S Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, Communist Party of India state secretary R Mutharasan and others.

They accused the Centre of deliberately omitting the phrase 'minimum support price' and passing agricultural bills, contrary to the 'parliamentary democratic norms' that have been followed for a long time, without any discussion, and "worsening the lives of the peasants and making their future bleak."

As if this was not enough, the government, they alleged was 'fraudulently' planning to come up with an electricity amendment bill to snatch away free electricity which is the lifeline of farmers.

They claimed that the Prime Minister's remark during his "Mann Ki baat" programme on Sunday saying the 'new agricultural laws have empowered the farmers,' amounted to "insulting and mocking at the struggle of farmers who are defending their livelihood and rights."

The leaders of the DMK-led alliance also alleged that the Prime Minister had not come forward to meet the protesting farmers and find a solution to their problems.

They also charged that by supporting the farm laws, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu betrayed the farmers.