Opposition firm on demand for probe into Adani companies: Sanjay Raut

Apr 09, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Raut said industrialists should be supported, but not corruption.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the "united opposition” feels a probe into the Adani group companies is necessary and his party is in support of such a demand.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he does not wish to get involved in the differences between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party over the nature of the investigation.

"The united opposition feels a probe is necessary into the Adani companies and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of it (opposition),’’ he said.

A probe monitored by the Supreme Court and an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) can be done together, the Rajya Sabha member said.