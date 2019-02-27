App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition demands animal fodder camps in drought-hit areas of Maharashtra

Members of the Congress, NCP and other opposition parties sat on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan, where the budget session is currently on, and shouted slogans against the BJP-led state government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Opposition parties in Maharashtra staged a protest in the legislature complex here on Wednesday demanding that adequate number of animal fodder camps be set up in drought-affected areas of the state.

Members of the Congress, NCP and other opposition parties sat on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan, where the budget session is currently on, and shouted slogans against the BJP-led state government.

NCP legislator and former minister Ajit Pawar claimed that the Devendra Fadnavis government had got its priorities wrong.

"This government does not want to set up cattle fodder camps but is keen on giving licences to dance bars. This shows the government's priority is not for farmers and their cattle. The drought situation in the state is getting worse but the government seems to be indifferent to it," he said.

related news

Pawar also expressed disappointment over the government not granting classical language status to Marathi.

The state is celebrating the Marathi Language Day on Wednesday, which is the birth anniversary of late Marathi litterateur and Jnanpeeth awardee V V Shirvadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

So far, Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have been given the status of classical languages.

The government's criteria to determine the eligibility of a language for classical status includes its recorded history over a period of 1,500 to 2,000 years, its ancient literature, to check if its literary tradition is original and not borrowed from another speech community, and other yardsticks.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #fodder camps #India #Maharashtra #Opposition

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.