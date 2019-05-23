App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opportunity to work for development: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, the BJP candidate from Nagpur, said the development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were unparalleled in the last 50 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the BJP heading for a resounding victory in Lok Sabha polls, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said May 23 that people had once again given the party an opportunity to work for the development of the country.

Until 4.30 pm, the BJP had won five seats and was leading in another 294 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Gadkari, the BJP candidate from Nagpur, said the development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were unparalleled in the last 50 years.

"India is set to become a great economic power. Programmes will be undertaken for the progress of laborers, farmers and youth," he told reporters at his residence here.

Gadkari, who has taken a lead of 1,01,132 votes over his nearest Congress rival Nana Patole, also asked the Opposition to respect the mandate.

"In democracy, one party gets the opportunity to rule and other parties have to sit in opposition," he said. To a question, Gadkari said slogans such as 'Chowkidar Chor Hain' should not have been used during campaigning.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly used the slogan to target prime minister Narendra Modi on Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gadkari, who handled water resources portfolio among others, said he would focus on addressing the water scarcity problem in Vidarbha and rest of Maharashtra.

As many as 134 irrigation projects will completed in the next one and a half years, creating 48 per cent irrigation potential in Maharashtra, he said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.