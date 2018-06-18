App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo employee arrested in Patna for possession of liquor

There were nine other Chinese nationals present at the guesthouse, which was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Chinese national was arrested at a guesthouse in Patna after police found him to be illegally possessing liquor, according to a report by the Indian Express.

However, the accused reportedly tested negative for alcohol in his system in a breath analyser test.

There were nine other Chinese nationals present at the guesthouse, which was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles, news agency ANI tweeted.

"We conducted raids at Alinagar area. We are waiting for second person to return from Bhagalpur to question him as a liquor bottle was also found from his room. If he does not return soon, we will send a team to Bhagalpur," Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told the newspaper.

related news

In a slightly different version of the events that unfolded, NDTV reported that two Chinese nationals were arrested by policemen, and that both were found to be in a drunken state at the time of arrest.

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had imposed a ban on sale of alcohol in the state.

In a statement issued after the incident came to light, Oppo said that its employees had acted in a personal capacity and that their actions do not represent the company's views or intentions.

"We are cooperating with the local authorities to ensure that the investigation can be done smoothly and will provide all possible information required. We will take necessary action and ensure that this kind of incident does not happen in the future," the company said.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 08:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

