Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn parties demand House condemn attack on Agnivesh

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, R K Rangarajan (CPI-M) alleged that activists of the Janta Yuva Morcha, Bajrang Dal and ABVP (the student wing of BJP) had attacked Agnivesh in Pakur, about 365 km from the state capital Ranchi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha today demanded that the House condemn the attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand and that the culprits be immediately arrested.

"The House must condemn the incident," he said and added that the Supreme Court too called for ending mob violence and lynchings.

He said Agnivesh had sought help from the SP and the DM but none came to his rescue and he was saved by the public there.

"Please condemn these kinds of atrocities," he said demanding immediate arrest of those who attacked Agnivesh.

Supporting the demand, Sanjay Singh (AAP) said Jharkhand government minister C P Singh has justified the incident, which should be condemned by the House.

"We cannot allow violence," he said.

Several members of opposition parties including the Congress supported the zero hour mentions by the two by raising their hands.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:10 pm

