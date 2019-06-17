App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn MLAs protest against Maharashtra govt ahead of monsoon session

The MLAs, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat, raised slogans against the government for allegedly not keeping the promise of development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Opposition MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra legislature ahead of beginning of the monsoon session on June 17 and criticised the BJP-led state government for being "anti-people" and over the cabinet expansion.



They alleged that the government was instead busy in inducting into the Fadnavis cabinet those who switched loyalties from the opposition to the ruling party.

The protesters did not name any leader, but dubbed them as "aayaram, gayaram" (referring to frequent floor- crossing by legislators).

related news

They were apparently referring to former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet on June 16.

A banner flagged by the opposition MLAs read "the dream of development comes a cropper, the government, however, is busy in expansion".

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, who was among the protesters, said, "The government is anti-farmer and anti-people. We condemn it."

Besides Vikhe Patil, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was also inducted into the state council of ministers on June 16.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:54 am

