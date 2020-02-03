App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn members walk out of Lok Sabha to protest against Parvesh Verma

Verma was barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his controversial remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha when BJP member Parvesh Verma rose to initiate a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to protest his controversial remarks during an election rally here.

As soon as Verma rose to initiate the debate, opposition members raised slogans against him.

Speaker Om Birla said what a member says outside cannot be raised inside the House and members should not set a "bad precedent".

He said as a member, Verma has all the rights to speak in Lok Sabha.

Opposition members, including those from Congress, walked out of the House.

Verma was barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his controversial remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #BJP #Lok Sabha

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.