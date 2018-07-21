App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn defeat in no-trust vote glimpse of 2019 LS poll results: Amit Shah

"The defeat (of the Opposition) in Lok Sabha today is just a glimpse of next year's Lok Sabha election results. The country has full trust not only the Modi government's mantra of sab ka saath sab ka biswaas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP President Amit Shah said the defeat faced by the Opposition in the no-trust vote in Parliament is just a "glimpse" of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results and a reflection of people's faith in the Modi government and its mantra of 'sab ka sath sab ka vikas'.

He said the outcome of the no-trust vote is a victory of democracy and a defeat of dynasty politics.

"This win of the Modi government is a win of the democracy and defeat of dynasty politics," Shah said in his tweets following the defeat of the Opposition-sponsored no confidence motion.

He said the Congress, "which promotes dynasty politics, racism and appeasement", has once again been exposed in its hatred towards the prime minister who comes from a humble background.

"Without a majority and lacking any objective, the Congress party has exposed its political bankruptcy by not just bringing a purposeless motion against the government which enjoys the country's full trust and faith, but has also repeated its age-old history of crushing the democracy," he said.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

