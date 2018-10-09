Opinion | With dignity and safety, Swachh Bharat must focus on sanitation and women's health

Varsha Pillai

Four years into the completion of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) — the nation's flagship Clean India programme — has witnessed a consistently massive push towards the construction of toilets, as indicated by the near 95 percent toilet coverage across the country.

The programme has its intention in the right place with a dedicated focus on influencing social and behavioural change in communities leading to increased demand for the use of latrines, supported with better sanitation infrastructure to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) India.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), open defecation (OD) perpetuates a vicious cycle of disease and poverty, making sanitation and hygiene among the most important drivers of health, social and economic environments.

Within the SBM, what is noteworthy is the contribution of nari shakti (women’s power) which Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded as he launched the Swacchata hi Seva movement earlier this month. In fact, the W factor in the SBM has been the leitmotif through the programme and therefore has seen women across India donning roles of rani mistrys (masons) to swachhgrahis (sanitation ambassadors) as veritable foot-soldiers of change.

While the focus of the SBM campaign across India remained on the dignity and safety of women, the direct connection between the health of women and the access to and the availability of water and sanitation must not be missed and needs to be emphasized.

There is evidence from various studies that confirm the adverse health impact of OD on women’s genitor-urinary tract. Pinaki Panigrahi from the University of Nebraska Medical Centre points to the correlation between high numbers of stillborn, preterm births and spontaneous abortions and OD.

The practice of OD among children can also pose severe health challenges since it results in immense faecal contamination in the immediate local environment resulting in exposure to faecal bacteria and pathogens.

A study by the Centre for Development Economics at the Delhi School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that a 10 percent increase in OD was linked to a 0.7 percent increase in both stunting and severe stunting among children.

So how has SBM impacted the health of women four years after its implementation?

While there are few studies on women’s health and ODF, a study by Shah Alam Khan of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), analysing the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program run by the National Centre for Disease Control on epidemic outbreaks from 2011-2017 showed “no decrease in incidence of outbreaks/alerts in the studied weeks in the 'after (2014)' group”.

While across the country women have enabled awareness creation both on the construction and the use of toilets, the absence of focus on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in the programme design and its implementation and roll-out is glaring.

There is but a passing reference, the SBM guideline 5.9.2 states: “Issues relating to women’s personal hygiene namely menstrual hygiene are to be focussed under the SBM (Gramin). Girls and women have hygiene and sanitation needs linked to their menstrual cycle. Women suffer in the absence of knowledge about safe practices on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM).” This includes the provision of funds on activities meant for MHM-related awareness campaigns.

In the grand plan of declaring India ODF, this important aspect that concerns the vast mass of women (over 61 percent of the rural population in the age group 15-59), especially in rural India, is lost and represents an important weakness of the SBM campaign.

As per a 2015 MHM guidelines report by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 90% of women remain ignorant of the appropriate way to clean menstrual cloth, while 87% used old cloth as menstrual absorbents. In a study titled 'Menstrual Hygiene Practices, Wash Access and the Risk of Urogenital Infection in Women from Odisha', there was evidence that showed that women affected with urogenital infections were twice as likely to have used reusable cloths instead of disposable sanitary pads.

SBM needs to look at sanitation from an all-encompassing gender perspective that focuses not only on the safety of women but also addresses the lack of appropriate sanitation and MHM mechanisms, that severely constrain and in the long term, impair the full capabilities and contribution of women in their socio-economic life.

The purity and pollution argument as a deeply entrenched social attitude, widely sanctioned by communities, impacts MHM. This change of attitude, therefore, needs to be included as a key objective of the SBM programme.

Only then can we ensure that women not only have safe and private spaces that allow them to stay clean but also helps them maintain better personal hygiene. This must be the first principle of public health to unleash the immense capabilities of women in India.

(Varsha Pillai is programme manager, Public Affairs Centre, a not-for-profit think-tank. Views expressed are personal.)