Opinion | Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Ayodhya visit become a mere photo-op?

Valay Singh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Ayodhya marks the third time a Gandhi has come to Ayodhya just before Lok Sabha elections. Nearly three decades ago, in 1989, her father Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, visited the town to seek votes in the name of Ayodhya and Ram.

However, the family’s association with the temple town goes back to at least seven decades. In 1949, on the intervening night of December 22-23, a group of local Hindus forcibly placed Ram Lalla idols inside Babri masjid. The horrific violence of Partition was just abating and worried about another outbreak of communal violence, Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, repeatedly urged then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Gobind Vallabh Pant to remove the idols and restore the mosque to its original state prior to December 23. Nehru even offered to visit Ayodhya to resolve the dispute. However, Pant had prevailed with his view that the mosque should be declared disputed and its control transferred to a government receiver. The legal case that began then remains pending even today.

After Nehru’s death in 1964, the Congress split into factions made up of Nehru’s peers called the Syndicate and those who rallied around Indira Gandhi. Ahead of the 1967 Lok Sabha elections, which was also her first, she visited Faizabad and Ayodhya to campaign for her faction’s candidate Vishwanath Kapoor. Indira Gandhi herself had chosen to contest from neighbouring Raebareli, her late husband Feroze Gandhi’s constituency. Both Kapoor and Gandhi won their respective seats.

By the time of Indira Gandhi’s killing in October 1984, politics in north India had started changing considerably. Resentment against the Congress was rising and new forces such as the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and caste-based parties were emerging.

Her unexpected death generated a huge sympathy wave and gave her son and successor Rajiv Gandhi, one of the largest victories in Indian electoral history. However Rajiv, a political novice, soon found himself hemmed in by Hindu and Muslim fanatics.

In 1986, acquiescing to both, he first overturned the Shah Bano verdict by an Act of Parliament, and then as a counter, oversaw the opening of the locks of Babri masjid as well as a brick-laying ceremony outside the disputed mosque. By then, Ayodhya had become a launch pad of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s plan to create a unified Hindu vote-bank.

Finally, in 1989, in a bid to appease the majority Hindus, Rajiv launched the Lok Sabha election campaign from Ayodhya and promised ‘Ram Rajya’ if he won. The Congress lost more than half of the seats it had won in 1984, while the BJP exploded on the political stage with its tally going up to 89 MPs from just two.

Almost three decades later, in September 2016, Rahul Gandhi landed in Ayodhya. He became the first Gandhi to go to Ayodhya since the Babri masjid was demolished by VHP-led karsevaks in 1992. Rahul limited his visit to a short stopover at Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya’s pre-eminent temple; he neither spoke of the Ram temple nor did he visit the disputed site where the Ram Lalla idol remains installed atop the debris of the destroyed mosque.

From the BJP, while the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have stayed away from Ayodhya, other leaders such as UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi have made multiple visits to the disputed site and asserted that only a Ram temple would be built there.

In the past five years, Congress has changed tactics to shed the image of being a party inimical to Hindus. In elections since 2014, Rahul has donned the sacred thread (janeu), appeared in posters as Ram himself and made a point to publicise his visits to temples. This new avatar has been criticised by both the Left parties and the BJP, calling it capitulation to the Right-wing and Congress’ soft Hindutva strategy to fool Hindus respectively.

That said, the Congress, always in a Catch-22 situation as far as the Ram temple is concerned, has remained non-committal, and has argued that the issue be decided by courts after the Lok Sabha elections.

Unless Priyanka Gandhi’s Ayodhya visit includes a peep-in at the makeshift Ram temple at the disputed site, and a clear statement of Congress’ intent, it is likely to remain a predictable and tepid photo-op, one which will not help the Congress in attracting either Hindus or Muslims to its fold.

Valay Singh is a Delhi-based journalist and author of Ayodhya: City of Faith, City of Discord. Views are personal.