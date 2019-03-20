Opinion | The AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu has a lot going against it

G Babu Jayakumar

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is a regional party in Tamil Nadu and a certain passage in its manifesto amused many: Consent of parents would be made mandatory for a couple below 21 to marry. Whether the party could bring in such a law even if it wins all the seven Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in the upcoming general elections or is Tamil society facing a pressing need for such a move is beside the point. The real question is if it was such regressive ideas that brought the PMK into the grand multi-party alliance forged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu. The answer is: More than the regression, what brought together the BJP, the PMK and others was their political desperation.

The BJP has formed an alliance in Tamil Nadu with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the PMK, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), the Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT), and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK).

That the BJP is contesting just five of the 39 constituencies in the state, giving away the rest to allies with the leader of the pack, the AIADMK taking 20, is a pointer to the confidence of the national party in Tamil Nadu. It may even be a political stratagem for the BJP to settle for just five seats — below the AIADMK and the PMK — since it is aware of its own popularity, or the lack of it, among the masses in Tamil Nadu.

However, on the flip side, the seven parties, all of them regional and some of them very small, are also unlikely to bring in electoral rewards for the BJP since all them are on sticky wickets.

The AIADMK, which runs the state government and had romped home in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls winning 37 of the 39 seats, is unsure of its own voter base. This is reflected in its reluctance to hold long overdue local body elections and test its strength in the electoral arena after TTV Dhinakaran engineered a split.

In the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu — and not an AIADMK alliance as BJP President Amit Shah reminded deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam — the PMK and the PNK are primarily seen as caste parties. The PMK looks towards the Vanniyar community, while the PNK to the Mudaliars. That said, the two parties do not represent these communities in toto and many members from these communities hold prominent positions in other political parties, particularly those in the rival camp led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The PMK, which in the past declared that it would not align with the AIADMK or the DMK, justified its latest decision by confessing that it was not getting votes. The Puthilaya Tamilagam, which started as a Dalit party, has of late lost its popularity even among those it is supposed to represent after its leader K Krishnasamy wanted the Devendra Kula Vellalar community to be taken off the Scheduled Caste list.

The DMDK, founded by actor Vijaykanth, has been given four seats but the party has been floundering on various fronts, particularly after Vijaykanth has been out of action in view of his illness. Even now he is not active and is not addressing rallies. The ability of his wife Premalatha and brother-in-law Sudheesh, who are now spearheading the party, to draw votes is doubtful. The other ally is the TMC, an obscure outfit run by GK Vasan, son of late veteran Congress leader GK Moopanar. This breakaway group from the Congress has no presence in the political or electoral scene that it can make a difference for the party or the alliance.

Besides, with the routine ‘anti-incumbency’ wave surging against the alliance, it will be difficult for the BJP, which is already under severe attack in the state for a plethora of reasons, to swim against the tide. The collective peeves of the people in Tamil Nadu that can affect the prospects of the alliance include the implementation of the NEET medical entrance test, a few proposed projects that are feared to affect the environment in various parts across the state, the police firing at protesters at the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi that left 12 persons dead, and so on.

Since there is also a public perception that the AIADMK government is being controlled by the BJP from Delhi after the death of J Jayalalithaa, more votes are likely to swing towards the DMK-led coalition comprising 10 parties, including the Congress.

G Babu Jayakumar is a senior Chennai-based journalist. Views are personal.