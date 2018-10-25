Opinion | Set up war rooms to effectively implement outcome-based plans

Jaijit Bhattacharya

In the previous three articles, we introduced the concept of outcome-based planning, benchmarking for outcome-based planning and planning for future aspirations, calamities and technologies. However, good planning is only a necessary condition but is not sufficient for achieving the outcomes. Proper execution is critical.

In 2006, a senior government functionary from China, who was driving the Beijing Olympics, derisively observed that India is good at planning but China is good at execution. He was perhaps right. Unfortunately, the gentleman was subsequently executed for graft right after the games was over, making China indeed good at execution.

In India, we have our unique challenges for execution. As a society we may not want to adopt the ways and means of execution of projects the way other nations do. Many a good plan cannot be executed due to misalignment of interests among stakeholders. The point is not to junk the plan, but to refine it to an extent where one can move forward with its execution.

Unfortunately, we in India do not have a clearly laid out formal process for monitoring, evaluation and re-planning of projects and initiatives. Projects get successfully implemented more because of individual initiatives of the officer in charge, rather than an institutional approach.

Projects and initiatives need to have a war-room approach, with a centralised command at the state level, with the war room preferably residing within the chief minister's or governor's/ lieutenant governor's office. It is important to house it here as any on-ground project would require multiple ministries and departments to coordinate, and many of the issues that crop up are due to poor inter-ministerial and poor inter-departmental coordination. Only the chief minister's or the governor's/ lieutenant governor's office is in a position to resolve these coordination issues.

All projects and initiatives that are being undertaken on taxpayer money, need to be registered with the war room, with ab initio identification of the desired outcomes. A plan can be recognised to be complete only when both the output and the desired outcomes over a period of time are clearly identified. The project monitoring and evaluation can be considered to be closed only when the medium-term outcomes have been achieved, and not just the outputs. Till then, the war room needs to continuously monitor the project.

As with most large and complex projects, projects have a bad habit of first going down in terms of its execution due to myriad unforeseeable issues, ranging from land acquisition to hiring and training of skilled people, etc. The war room needs to step in when it observes the project execution deviating from its desired outputs/outcomes.

This is when the second phase of war room intervention comes in. The project needs to be reviewed by a group of experts derived from the society, to identify the core issues and to come out with options for resolving the same. It may even depend on workshops and seminars in order to have a larger stakeholder consultation. For example, if a high speed railway line (bullet train) is being planned, with let’s say the desired outputs being (a) better and cheaper connectivity between two cities, (b) modernization of Indian railways, (c) development in the region through which the high speed train will pass through and (d) development of the Indian industrial capability with better technology infusion and the outcomes being (i) more jobs being created, (ii) better access to healthcare for a larger set of people and (iii) better education opportunities.

However, as the execution of the project starts, it may become evident that villages are being cut through by the railway line; say, for example, if the railway line was to come it may be that water sources are on one side of the line and the villagers on the other side will not be able to easily access these water sources. Or it may turn out that the railway line is being built on a busy airline route and it is driving airlines operating in that sector out of business, leading to job loss. Or the line is passing through ecologically fragile area. This is when the war room steps in to bring in experts to conduct stakeholder discussions for course correction.

Based on these inputs from stage two, the war room moves to stage three. Here, the plan is once again vetted and sent back for execution, thus completing the cycle of planning, execution, monitoring and evaluation, stakeholder and expert consultation, re-planning and again execution, till the project outcomes are finally achieved.

Different kinds of projects need to go through different time cycles at the war room. An infrastructure project may need to be reviewed every three months whereas a social project may need to be reviewed annually. Also, the plans themselves may have different horizons for their outcomes. Some may have outcomes within a year in terms of jobs created, while others may have outcomes over half a decade in terms of better health.

It is only efficient and effective execution that can give us the benefits of good planning.

(This is the fourth and last in a multi-part series on Outcome-Based Planning)

(Jaijit Bhattacharya is President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, and Adjunct Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Views expressed are personal)