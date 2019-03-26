Opinion | Lok Sabha Polls: Jagan’s YSR Congress has an edge in Andhra Pradesh

Amar Devulapalli

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jaganmohan Reddy has a way with people. He is at utmost ease when surrounded by people, whether it is when addressing a gathering or walking with folded hands greeting strangers. Unfavourable weather conditions or health ailments are non-factors for this 46-year-old politician whenever he hit the streets. This is because in the last five years, Jagan has never stopped from being in the midst of people.

For every politician, the election campaign for the upcoming polls is filled with challenges — but not for Andhra Pradesh’s Opposition leader. After losing to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2014, Jagan raised many issues and protested over it. He undertook the Rythu Bharosa Yatra to interact with farmers and highlight their problems, besides instilling confidence in them.

When the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government, which was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, supported the special package for the bifurcated state, it was Jagan who went to people with the demand for special category status.

Jagan’s continuous yatras

Immediately after his father’s death in a helicopter crash in 2009, Jagan announced the Odarpu Yatra (Condolence tour) to visit every family in the state whose family lost a member due to the shock of his father’s demise.

Back in 2015, he undertook an indefinite fast. Later, the YSRCP intensified its protest with hunger strikes and awareness programmes. Last year, all the Lok Sabha MP’s of the YSRCP resigned from Parliament and sat on an indefinite fast in Delhi. The favourable reaction to the YSRCP’s stand forced the TDP to toe its line.

However, the one campaign that completely presented him in a new light and brought him closer to voters was the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. For over a period of 14 months, beginning November 2017, Jagan toured the state walking 3,600 km, covering thousands of villages. The yatra showed Jagan as a committed and strong leader.

This yatra also helped Jagan in one more way. At every given opportunity, he conveyed to people that he will promise only what he can deliver. This way, he tried to convince people that he is a man of words, unlike other politicians. This seem to be a well-calculated move.

At the same time, the TDP gained notoriety for encouraging defections from other parties and inviting 23 MLAs and MPs to switch sides. Some of them were made ministers before they resigned from their old parties or re-elected on a TDP ticket. On the other hand Jagan insisted that whoever joined his party had to resign from his/her existing party. This approach seems to have helped in improving Jagan’s image as a leader with a difference.

In less than a decade, Jagan has grown from being the son of a popular Chief Minister to an MP, and now to a popular leader.

Fighting it alone

Alliances and secret pacts have become the order of the day in Andhra politics. However, Jagan has made it clear that he will not be part of any alliance. Even though there were proposals from within and outside his camp to explore the option of teaming up with the Left parties or with actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, Jagan had decided against it. The sagacity of this decision, will, of course, be evident on May 23rd when the election results are announced. For now, the decision to contest alone has given clarity to his voters and at the same time thwarted dissidence that could have arisen due to seat-sharing.

All said, it will not be a breezy ride for Jagan. Naidu is known for his shrewd political moves and is also a master in poll management. Knowing well that it cannot single-handedly win the elections, the TDP has allegedly propped up various political forces, such as Kalyan’s party, to split the anti-incumbency votes. The actor’s party has an alliance with the CPI, the CPI(M) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). What increases rumours of such a tacit understanding between Naidu and the alliance is that Kalyan and the Left leaders have repeatedly criticised and questioned Jagan, who was never in power, while going soft on Naidu who is in power. That apart, the alliance has not fielded strong candidates in any of the seats where important TDP leaders are contesting.

Congress-TDP understanding

Amidst many such examples, the Congress too seem to be playing to Naidu’s tunes. It is no secret that after his break-up with BJP, Naidu has grown closer to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. After the TDP-Congress experiment failed in the Telangana assembly polls last year, both parties announced that they would not have a tie-up in Andhra Pradesh. However, considering that both parties are active players in the Mahagathbandhan, it is tough to imagine that they do not have an understanding.

A couple of senior Congress leaders may have it easy this time because Naidu has given tickets to weak candidates from those seats. Allegedly, the Congress is also returning the favour. Come young Congress leaders feel that the party will be doomed if it is working hard for Naidu’s victory.

In the thick of action, the BJP seems to have faded into oblivion. With no friends and its credibility taking a hit over granting the state special category status, the national party will be too happy if they manage to win at least a few of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Amar Devulapalli is a Hyderabad-based senior journalist. Views are personal.