Opinion | Lok Sabha Polls: By not contesting, Mayawati is committing a fatal mistake

Mayawati’s decision to not contest the 2019 general elections has come as a surprise to a lot of people. Many were expecting that to increase the morale of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and galvanise her core voters, she would take to the electoral battle. Raising the expectation was the open staking of claim to the post of Prime Minister by her.

However, a quick reality check will tell us that Mayawati hasn’t contested a single election since the Lok Sabha elections of the 2004. No one has any explanation for this bizarre phenomenon, not even her supporters and party workers. Perhaps she feels that it is no longer necessary for her to prove her legitimacy via elections, or maybe she doesn’t want to get down into the gruelling campaigning Indian elections involve — and instead just focus on the party organisation.

Whatever the reason, it is a disastrous decision for any mass political leader. In democracy, legitimacy is ultimately derived from the elections and Mayawati is no exception. Even the Gandhi family has never eschewed electoral fight.

Mayawati built her political career not just because of Kanshi Ram but also due to her street fighting image. In ’80s and early ’90s, she would travel to remote villages on a bicycle with the party workers braving assaults by the castist-feudal goons in those pre-social media and 24X7 news era. One doesn’t forge such a strong bond with the party workers and populace for nothing. She would work with the local party units during elections and built a rapport with the people.

However, over time she has grown aloof not just from the public but even from her own elected MPs and MLAs. Not contesting elections means she has no direct way of understanding the changed demography and even aspirations of the Dalit youth. This was quite apparent in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections when the BSP strategy and campaign was completely desynchronised from the popular mood. Disconnected from the people, Mayawati bought into the bogus narrative of Dalit-Muslim unity promulgated by the Left-leaning voices in JNU and paid heavily for it with not just the Muslims not voting for her but even Dalits abandoning her in droves for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Refraining from contesting the elections this time may turn out to be Mayawati’s fatal mistake at a time when she is faced with a political opponent who leads from the front. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fights even state elections as if he is the candidate for the chief ministership. He isn’t afraid to expose himself to defeat, as seen in Bihar, Delhi or any election, if it infuses his party and voters with enthusiasm. In 2017, this approach was on full display during the roadshow by Modi. Here was the Prime Minster and the most powerful political leader in decades going door-to-door asking for votes. Compare that to the distant Mayawati locked up in her fortress like home. No wonder the public today favour Modi.

Apart from not contesting elections, Mayawati has also staunchly opposed an alliance with the Congress despite the common goal of unseating Modi. This is not surprising given that the BSP movement started opposing the Congress and its brand of clientele politics where the Dalits and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were only treated as vote blocks with patronage dispensed from the above with little to no change on the ground.

Mayawati understands that she has already taken too much of a risk by allying with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the traditional rival of the BSP. The alliance has confused the BSP supporters and voters alike and she doesn’t want to take further risk by allying with the Congress. For that would be negating the anti-Congressism to which the BSP owes large part of its origin. Moreover, if there is no difference between the BSP and the SP and the Congress, then what’s the raison d'être of the existence of the BSP?

While the social base of the SP and the BSP are characterised by rivalry, the social base of the BSP and the Congress are overlapping. They both lay claim to the same social constituency of the Dalits, lower OBCs, the Brahmins and the Muslims. For the BSP to ally with the Congress is to risk the loss of this constituency to the Congress, which is their older home. A revival of the Congress in UP is the last thing that Mayawati would want under her watch.

Where does all this leave Mayawati in the larger battle of the 2019?

Despite brave rhetoric of being a candidate for the prime ministership, the truth is that the BSP is fighting for its survival. The internal organisation is in a shambles and party has lost much appeal even among the Dalits. Its local leaders and cadre are leaving in droves for the BJP, the Congress and the SP. This is more evident in the case of the non-Jatav Dalits who have anyways always got a raw deal under the BSP. Even the Jatavs and the Chamars, especially in the eastern UP, are exploring new avenues. Mayawati is at loss as to how to stop this exodus.

It is difficult to see how she can offer any solution because she herself is part of the problem. She has failed to understand the changed socio-political dynamics and evolving nature of the political leadership that the public expect. Her feudal brand of the command and control model where distance from the public adds to the aura of the leader has few takers in the new generation addicted to the social media. While her political opponents are using social media platforms to address millions of supporters in real time, she has only taken preliminary steps of setting up a Twitter account.

It is clear that sooner than later, Mayawati has to cede control over the party to a younger leadership. The problem is that this younger ‘leadership’ is missing and her 24-year-old nephew is no leader.

Abhinav Prakash Singh is assistant professor, Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, Delhi. Views are personal.