Opinion | India must plan for future aspirations, calamities and technologies

Moneycontrol Contributor

In the previous two articles, we introduced the concept of outcome-based planning and benchmarking for outcome-based planning. However, it’s not just about basic necessities. People have aspirations, and it is the duty of the government to strive to provide for these aspirations. Thus, planning needs to go beyond basic necessities and should factor in people’s aspirations, as well as national aspirations, and also plan for future scenarios and calamities.

For example, people would like to live in a pollution-free environment, with parks and greenery, and a good quality of life, both in urban and in rural areas. Though some of these aspirations get covered as an outcome under providing of good physical and psychological health to the people, the outcomes still do not cover issues of good quality of life, including access to entertainment, art and culture, high level esoteric mathematics, theoretical physics and so on, which do not have any direct economic output. It is important to factor in these aspirations into the national planning.

The national aspirations too need to be explicitly stated and planned for. So, if we truly want to transform to an economy that is minimally dependent on fossil fuels and want to rapidly move towards electrification of the economy, we will need to align our plans accordingly.

However, there is a discordant note if in parallel we also build one of the world’s largest refineries in Maharashtra, while having a policy of all new vehicles being electric vehicles by 2030. As vehicles consume 80 percent of refined oil, and if we do not have any new internal combustion engine (ICE)-based vehicles by 2030, who will consume the refined oil from the new mega refinery? Can we instead use the capital investment going into creating the refinery to setting up electric road systems (ERS), wherein inter-city trucks are driven by overhead electric wires like the tramway systems?

In fact, what we will need to do as part of the planning process is to have a national aspiration of the being a dominant force in non-oil mobility and focus on developing industries and supply-chains that can help India dominate non-oil mobility and bring in the requisite jobs, as well as limit future imports of electric-mobility-related goods and services, including software and artificial intelligence. This may even involve taking steps such as buying the Lithium flats in places like Bolivia or even Afghanistan.

Can we plan for possible national aspirations such as being the dominant blue economy, or being the new centre of the global economy, or being a dominant space power, or weaving a free trade economic zone in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea region, or targeting a nation of all graduates so that we are better prepared for the future knowledge-driven economy and where demand for basic skills would be significantly reduced?

It is critical to factor in future developments and plan for calamities in the interest of national security. These would include black swan events — events that are very rare, but if they happen, they can create disproportionate damage to a large population and to the economy. This becomes even more important as global climate is moving towards catastrophic changes.

What if we get three consecutive rain-deficient years? Will we be able to contain the impact of such a situation? What impact will it have on global food supply? What if two large regions of the globe have a similar situation at the same time? Can we build granaries and food silos that can store enough food for such situations? Building such food infrastructure would boost the economy but and help smoothen out fluctuations in food pricing by being able to effectively store the procured food. To begin with, can we identify all such potential 'black swan' situations and then start planning for them.

The impact of climate change is not restricted to political boundaries. It is widely predicted that with sea levels rising, by 2050, 17 percent of Bangladesh will be submerged under water. This will be the most densely populated part of Bangladesh, the delta area which is one the most fertile pieces of land in the world. One can see the effect of sea levels rising in many coastal areas in Bangladesh as seawater has contaminated underground water.

As the sea level rises, millions will get displaced and will move northwards towards India. What is India supposed to do at that time? Are we supposed to build larger fences as a human disaster of unimaginable proportions unravels in front of us? Can we start working towards solving the issue now? Can we perhaps start building dykes in Bangladesh so that we can stop the sea level from inundating Bangladesh? Whatever steps we eventually take, it must mitigate a human tragedy of unfathomable proportions.

Planning needs to move from here-and-now issues to planning for the future, including for future aspirations, calamities, climate and technological landscape.

(This is the third in a multi-part series on Outcome-Based Planning)