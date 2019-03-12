Opinion | How alliances are treating Ramdas Athawale and Prakash Ambedkar

Sujata Anandan

Last year, as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) allies in Maharashtra began to drop off one-by-one, including the smaller parties such as the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, it looked like the only ally it would be left with was Ramdas Athawale, leader of his own faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Athawale began his electoral career as an ally of the Congress, then switched to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2009, he switched back to the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the temple town of Shirdi, which had become a reserved constituency. He lost and switched to the Shiv Sena hoping to be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha. He finally got the nomination from the BJP, which made him a minister of state for social welfare believing Athawale could deliver the bulk of the Dalit votes from Maharashtra.

However, now the BJP has reviewed and revised that assessment. Across India, the party seems to have come to the conclusion that it is not worth allying with any party that cannot help bring it at least five seats to the Lok Sabha.

It begged, pleaded, threatened, cajoled and finally persuaded the Shiv Sena, which had determined to go solo, to ally with it precisely for that reason — the Sena could have damaged the BJP’s prospects in at least 20 seats if they were not allies and now in alliance can benefit in about 10 seats. The two parties have divided the 48 seats between themselves — 25 to the BJP and 23 to the Shiv Sena.

Athawale was asking for one seat for himself, but, the BJP believes that if he could not win his own seat while contesting on the ticket of a mainstream party such as the Congress, it is not worth giving him a chance. Thus, Athawale, a loyal ally to the BJP, has been thus left out in the cold and does not know which way to turn. He has burnt his bridges with both the Congress and the NCP and cannot hope the Shiv Sena will accommodate him when he is already a BJP ally.

The ruling party can afford to ignore Athawale for there has been a lot of unrest among Dalits about his alliance with the BJP given its recent run-ins with the community across India: from the Una unrest in Gujarat to their initial indifference to the Supreme Court modifying the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,1989, from the BJP’s position on Bhima Koregaon where they gave support to the upper castes against Dalits, to their attempt to deny reservations in universities to Dalits (this was hastily corrected with an ordinance).

In Maharashtra, the only other Dalit leader of consequence is Prakash Ambedkar (the grandson of BR Ambedkar) who has fought the government bitterly over Bhima Koregaon and has a little following, though even that does not amount to much electorally. He has recently formed the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, an umbrella organisation for all deprived classes, and has an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-e Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The Congress and the NCP are willing to accommodate Ambedkar but he is overambitious. The Congress-NCP are proposing he contest from Akola in Vidarbha, which he represented in 1998. Then he was one of the three Dalit leaders — the other two being Jogendra Kawade and the late RS Gavai — who Sharad Pawar worked hard to have elected from open seats. Usually Dalits vote for upper castes but it is very difficult to get the upper castes to vote for Dalits. However, Pawar pulled off victories of all three Dalit candidates from open category seats. It was unprecedented and that is why remarkable.

Since then Ambedkar has contested Akola several times but failed to make the grade. Now while Athawale, the more firebrand leader among the two, might be content with just one or two seats, Ambedkar is demanding 22 from the Congress-NCP. Which even in an election that might be not as crucial as this one, would be ridiculous. Ensuring that Ambedkar wins from his own seat would be an uphill task for the Congress-NCP. Though the Congress-NCP alliance does not have a five seat policy like the BJP, it is unlikely that they would give away more seats to a party that cannot win a single seat on its own.

Ambedkar’s intransigence is now being seen as not just greed but a conspiracy in view of his alliance with the AIMIM, which is largely perceived as the flip side of the BJP, by cutting into the Congress’s vote-bank.

It’s an irony in Indian politics that while one Dalit leader (Athawale) whose demands are minimal is being spurned by a mainstream party (BJP), the other Dalit leader (Ambedkar) whose demands are exaggerated is trying to be accommodated by another mainstream party (Congress).

Sujata Anandan is a senior journalist and author. Views are personal.