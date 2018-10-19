Opinion | By raking up Ram Mandir, Uddhav Thackeray aims to make BJP eat humble pie

Sujata Anandan

In the days immediately following demonetisation, income tax authorities quietly raided a cabal of 13 priests at the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, near Nashik. The government had made an exception for ‘hundis’ at temples but those with black money were using the priests, on payment of hefty commissions, to convert their old currency to new.

The priests then made a beeline to Matoshree to meet Uddhav and complain about despite being men of God, they were being badly treated by the state and central governments. They had more faith in the Shiv Sena as a protector of Hindus than in either the Narendra Modi government or the Devendra Fadnavis administration in Mumbai, they said.

That appeal was a godsend to Uddhav Thackeray just ahead of municipal elections in Mumbai then, which the Sena was contesting bitterly against the BJP. The Shiv Sena had lost much ground on Hindutva, given the positioning of Modi as the Hindu Hriday Samrat, a title which Bal Thackeray had fondly accorded to himself. He lost much of that sheen after calling for a secular monument like a school or hospital to be built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. It earned him many minority votes but also the mockery of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which labelled Bal Thackeray a vivekheen (brainless) Hindu.

But now Uddhav, taking a cue from the Trimbakeshwar priests, is clearly attempting to reposition his party as the true protector of Hindutva. The Shiv Sena has been opposing the government on almost every issue, including demonetisation, fuel hikes, minimum support prices for farmers and, of course, the Rafale deal – all pet issues of the secular opposition. Uddhav now says he is with the BJP only on Hindutva. He will go to Ayodhya on November 25 – when elections to four state assemblies will be underway – and demand to know when the Ram temple will be built or if this promise too will prove to be a jumla.

It costs Uddhav nothing to raise the rhetoric on the Ram Mandir. But for the Modi government, the stakes are very high. People are already beginning to question why, after such a huge majority, the government could not lay a single stone for the temple in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court could have been urged to speed up its hearings – the government should not have left it so late in the day to accomplish the task.

It is this sentiment that Uddhav has jumped upon and is labelling the Ram Mandir promise as another hollow assurance by the government. He knows there will be enough people who might buy into the accusation of an empty promise and this could seriously affect another of the core bases of the BJP (after having lost traders to demonetisation and GST) both in the assembly elections next month as well as Lok Sabha elections early next year.

At the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally on October 18, Uddhav also reiterated that his party would go it alone at the next elections. With both the Ram temple rhetoric and the threat to break off ties, Uddhav is also positioning himself into a hard bargaining stance. With the BJP losing many allies and gaining no significant friends, Uddhav is hoping to force the ruling party to give it the numbers the Shiv Sena wants.

Fadnavis recently mocked the Shiv Sena over its desire to fight the election on its own. “They have no choice. The emerging circumstances (of opposition alliances) will force them towards us. I am sure they will soon come around.”

Uddhav is now making sure the BJP does not take him for granted or the alliance as a done deal, as Fadnavis seems to think. His Dussehra stances are aimed at making the BJP eat humble pie for treating its oldest ally -- the only saffron ideologue in the NDA – with contempt over the past four years. He is also playing to regain his party’s position as the Big Brother in the alliance.

While the BJP is fighting for growth outside the Hindi belt – and not succeeding in the way it had hoped in both the South and eastern states of India - Maharashtra, with the second largest number of seats in the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh, is crucial to the BJP retaining power at the coming elections.

Uddhav thus finally seems to have the BJP where he wanted it all along – ceding space to the Sena and queueing up at Matoshree as the older leaders would do with Bal Thackeray. For if they don’t, they risk losing more than just their pride. They could lose a government.