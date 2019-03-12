Opinion | As a Congress leader, Hardik Patel will face a new set of challenges

Shekhar Iyer

The induction of Patidar poster boy Hardik Patel into the Congress is an attempt to revive the magic of “caste cowboys” of Gujarat who dented the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) tally in the assembly polls in December 2017.

Coincidentally, the Congress’ move to fall back on them for the Lok Sabha polls has also been reflected in its success in preventing Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor from switching to the BJP. Thereby, the Congress has sought to ensure a balance between the Patels, who feel deprived of benefits given to the Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Thakors, who are backward Rajputs.

Alpesh Thakor was said to be negotiating with BJP chief Amit Shah for a berth in the Gujarat ministry. He was upset that the Congress had not made him a minister. It is understood that in his talks with Shah, Thakor insisted on a key portfolio, either the public works department or cooperatives. However, Shah asked him to resign from the Congress and join the BJP before bargaining for a berth. The timely intervention by Congress President Rahul Gandhi prevented Thakor from further negotiating with Shah.

Both the Patels and Thakors are not in best of social terms across Gujarat. Therefore, the Congress has had to do a balancing act between the two communities to keep its social appeal intact. If Hardik is the voice of the Patels in Saurashtra, Alpesh Thakor is a messiah for his community in north Gujarat. Both Patel and Thakor, along with young Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had formed the three pillars for the Congress’ social coalition, which upset the BJP in a big way.

Hardik’s USP lies in the fact he has his own little constituency — young Patel voters, particularly in Saurashtra. His image as a non-sophisticated rural leader makes him an effective megaphone for the Congress in the farmer belt to target the policies of the Narendra Modi government. He also retains a great capacity to attract crowds in Gujarat, which no other Congressman has been able to do in the state.

Being a leader who belongs to economically- and politically-powerful Kadva Patel community, Hardik is expected to mobilise the support of his caste followers. It was the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in 2016 that propelled him into limelight. He led the Patels demanding a quota in the OBC category for education and jobs.

In the 2017 assembly polls the BJP faced the music in Kadva Patel-dominated constituencies across Gujrat. Since then, the BJP has been working to woo back those left out of the quota system. Subsequently, the Modi government enacted a law giving 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.

Challenges ahead for Hardik Patel

However, Hardik’s formal entry into electoral politics also faces new challenges.

Does he still retain his USP after the EWS quota, which has satisfied sections of the Patels? Also, will Hardik retain his non-political appeal among his community since he was seen as a person on a mission mode — rather than a politician cutting his teeth?

As he has turned 25, Hardik is set to be fielded for the Lok Sabha polls from Jamnagar, which can be landmine for any greenhorn.

Apart from Patels, the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is dominated by influential Satvara, Ahirs, Muslims, Dalits and Kshatriyas. In 2014, of the seven assembly seats which fall under the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, the Congress won four seats. In the 2017 polls, the BJP won three seats. The BJP is now toying with the idea of giving ticket to Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. She joined the BJP on March 3. A day ago, Congress MLA from Jamnagar Rural assembly constituency, Vallabh Dharviya, who belongs to the Satvara community, resigned from the party.

BJP’s sitting MP from Jamnagar Poonamben Maadam is also a serious contender. She is an Ahir. She defeated Congress candidate Vikram Madam in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a margin of 1,75,289 votes. Besides, she is considered close to Parimal Nathwani, a Rajya Sabha MP who has a lot of influence in Jamnagar.

All put together, it will not be as easy a ride for Hardik Patel in politics as it was for him during the Patidar agitation phase.

Shekhar Iyer is former senior associate editor of Hindustan Times and political editor of Deccan Herald. Views are personal.