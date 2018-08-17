App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operators must pay attention to cyber security, reasonableness of charges: Urjit Patel

Reserve Bank will continue to pay focused attention to appropriate enabling regulation, strong infrastructure, apposite supervision and customer centricity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RBI Governor Urjit Patel has asked financial services providers to focus on cyber security and reasonableness of customer charges.

"While the Reserve Bank will continue to pay focused attention to appropriate enabling regulation, strong infrastructure, apposite supervision and customer centricity, due attention must be paid by operators towards cyber security, effective customer grievance redress arrangements and reasonableness of customer charges," he said.

"Operators should ensure that no corner is cut regarding cyber security - after all, in a network environment we are only as strong as the weakest link. We owe it to ourselves that we don't compromise the integrity of the system by individual (in) action - in this context, cost savings should be eschewed," he said.

While unveiling UPI 2.0 version yesterday, he said, UPI has the potential for further facilitations.

related news

Some of the possibilities include integration with newer payment systems of the future in view of its standardised formats and structures, capability to integrate with many home grown e-commerce applications that hold substantial potential, emerging innovative delivery channels using the digital mode, and, so on, thus underscoring its (relatively low cost) versatility, he said.

He expressed confidence that products like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will continue to serve the nation's aim of bringing all its citizens to the fold of safe digital payments.

Pointing that India has been enjoying a very healthy evolution of payment systems, Patel said this has been the result of the calibrated approach adopted by the RBI in the initial years as a developer and in later years as a catalyst and facilitator.

"Today our systems are not only comparable to systems anywhere in the world, but they also set standards and good practices for others to emulate," it said. Going forward, he said, the RBI will ensure that regulation will foster competition and innovation in the payment space.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:12 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Urjit Patel

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.