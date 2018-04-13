App
Apr 13, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operations from Kolhapur airport to start from April 22: Maharashtra CM

Air Deccan, which has bagged 34 routes under the Union government's regional connectivity scheme 'Udan', is scheduled to launch services to the western Maharashtra city from April 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that operations from the Kolhapur airport would begin from April 22.

Last month, the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Centre to rename the Kolhapur airport as "Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport".

Fadnavis chaired a meeting here today where issues related to implementation of the Udan scheme in the state were discussed, a statement from the chief minister's office said. Nine airports in Maharashtra are covered under the regional connectivity scheme: Amravati, Gondia, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nanded, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

