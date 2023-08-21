Operations begin at Rs 700-crore new terminal of Port Blair airport

Operations at the new terminal building of the Port Blair airport began on Monday morning, officials said.

The operations began with the arrival of an IndiGo flight from Chennai. The flight, 6E-6213, landed at the Veer Savarkar International Airport with 83 passengers at 7.10 am, they said.

The second plane which arrived here was of Air India. The flight, AI-549, landed at 7.20 am with 84 passengers from Chennai, they added.

The IndiGo plane was also the first one to depart from Port Blair, at 7.35 am with 159 passengers for Chennai. The Air India flight also returned to Chennai with 161 passengers.

A special programme was organised at the new terminal to mark the commencement of operations. Besides tribal dance forms, the flyers were welcomed with flower bouquets and traditional 'aarti and tilak' on the first day.

Nicobari traditional hats made of palm fronds were also gifted to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the airport in the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18.

The new terminal, which is shaped like a shell depicting the natural environs of the islands, has been built at a cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

The terminal, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sq metres, has 100 per cent natural lighting. It has a capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours, and around 40 lakh passengers annually.

The three-storey building is equipped with 28 check-in counters, 12 immigration counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. The new apron at the airport has the facility to park 10 aircraft.