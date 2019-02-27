App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operations at 9 airports have resumed as of now: DGCA

The DGCA on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

Representative image
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now". A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)."

The move to close the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:25 pm

