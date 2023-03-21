 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Operational speed of Delhi Metro's Airport Line to be increased to 100kmph: Officials

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

The average speed of metro trains running on regular corridors such as Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line, etc, is 40-50 kmph, a senior DMRC official said.(Representative image)

The operational speed of the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro will be increased to 100 kmph from Wednesday onwards, officials said.

On the Airport Express Line, the trains can reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph, and from Wednesday, it will be increased to 100 kmph. This has been done through technological enhancement, he said.

According to metro officials, there are plans to increase the speed to 120 kmph and this is the starting of that project. There has been some technological upgrade that has led to this increase in speed, they said.