Operational speed of Delhi Metro's Airport Line to be increased to 100kmph: Officials

The operational speed of the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro will be increased to 100 kmph from Wednesday onwards, officials said.

The average speed of metro trains running on regular corridors such as Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line, etc, is 40-50 kmph, a senior DMRC official said.

On the Airport Express Line, the trains can reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph, and from Wednesday, it will be increased to 100 kmph. This has been done through technological enhancement, he said.

According to metro officials, there are plans to increase the speed to 120 kmph and this is the starting of that project. There has been some technological upgrade that has led to this increase in speed, they said.

Currently, travelling from New Delhi metro station to Airport metro station takes around 25 minutes. With the increase in speed to 100 kmph, the travel time would reduce by three-four minutes, they said.

The 23-km line connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21 metro stations.