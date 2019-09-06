App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operational loss in Delhi metro Phase IV project to be borne by Delhi govt, says SC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court September 6 directed that the operational loss, if any, in the 103.94 km long Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project would be borne by the Delhi government as it is a mode of conveyance in the national capital.

The apex court said that the Delhi government is bound to ensure that the financial health of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is maintained properly and no steps are taken that might result in losses.

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta asked the authorities concerned to ensure that no delay is caused in the Phase IV metro project and the total land cost of Rs 2,447.19 crore is released forthwith.

The bench directed both the Centre and the Delhi government to work out the modalities and release the amount of land cost within three weeks.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India #Supreme Court

