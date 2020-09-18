Operation Madamji: MES staff arrested for allegedly passing classified information to Pakistani Military Intelligence

An employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) was arrested in Haryana for allegedly passing classified information to a Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) unit after getting honey-trapped on Facebook.

Mahesh Kumar, the civilian employee of MES, was arrested from Rewari by the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) on September 16 on the basis of a specific input of Lucknow based Indian MI, reported Zee News.

According to the report, Kumar was in touch with operatives of the Pakistani MI unit for the last two and a half years and has received money from them on multiple occasions.

In June, the Lucknow MI received an input that the user of a mobile is sharing sensitive military information to a young woman associated with Pakistani MI in return of money, said the report. The user addressed the Pakistani operative as "Madamji", it said.

Following this, an operation code-named "Operation Madamji" was launched by the MI unit to identify the suspect, as per the report.

The number was reportedly used by Kumar.

In the investigation, it was found that 28-years-old Rewari resident Mahesh Kumar was a civilian cleaning staff at MES Jaipur and was friends with at least three known and established Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO)-run Facebook accounts, the report stated.

As the investigation went forward, details emerged that Kumar received at least two payments of Rs 5000 each from his Pakistani handlers via Kerala.

In the first week of September, it was learned that Kumar was staying around Rewari. The case was shared with STF Haryana and a joint team of both the agencies was formed, which planned to apprehend and interrogate him on September 13-14.

However before Lucknow MI could obtain desired sanctions and place a team near Rewari, the suspect suddenly moved out of Haryana, the report said.

After the arrival of the suspect in Rewari on September 16, he was apprehended.

During the probe, Kumar agreed to have shared various information. In included information like the ORBAT (Order of Battle, terminology for field formation) of a Jaipur based Army Brigade, details of some senior officers in Jaipur, location of PCDA Jaipur, details of MES complaint records, COVID-19 situation of the Jaipur cantonment, and posting order of civilian MES employees, added the report.