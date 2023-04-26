 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data.

Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far

Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country.

The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data.

Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri ', India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan.

The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated by Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.