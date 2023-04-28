 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian stranded in Sudan reach Bengaluru

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

India on Friday brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from Sudan. While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force, 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru.

Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan, on their arrival in Bengaluru, on April 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A flight carrying 362 Indians who were stranded in strife-torn Sudan landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday, a senior official said. The evacuees included 114 from Karnataka, he added.

According to official data, the total number of Indians brought home from the African nation now stands at 1,360.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships. From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought home in either commercial flights or IAF aircraft.