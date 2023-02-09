 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

'Operation Dost': Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in quake-ravaged Turkiye

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

India has launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to both the countries.

The MEA said the hospital will provide for a fully functional operation theatre, and facilities such as X-ray, and ventilators among others. (File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI))

A field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province of quake-ravaged Turkiye has become operational with surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks hit that country.

The quake-hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing over 17,000 people and flattening several buildings. India has launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to both the countries.

On Tuesday, India had sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts.

On Wednesday, India had despatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkiye.