App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opening up many economic activities will raise COVID cases in Bengal: BJP

But the West Bengal government has not asked its residents to strictly abide by the night curfew

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is opening up many economic activities in deference to what the other states were doing, but that could increase in COVID-19 cases, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday.

"The Centre has imposed night curfew across the country from 7 pm to 7 am to restrict movement of people and to ensure proper maintenance of social distancing norms," Ghosh told newspersons here.

But the West Bengal government has not asked its residents to strictly abide by the night curfew, he said claiming that Banerjee is creating a dangerous situation for the people of the state.

Close

He said that the system advocated by experts to contain the spread of coronavirus should have been followed, but she had opened up activities leading to the spread of the disease in new districts in the state, including Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman, while there are several cases in Murshidabad and Malda.

related news

"She is herself confused and is creating confusion among the people by creating three categories in the restricted zones," he said. He said that if hawkers' markets are opened, these can become hotspots for spreading the disease since shops there are located closely. "People are suffering, but this is happening not just in our state. The central government is providing food to people in need," the BJP leader said, adding that life is more important than being without food for a couple of days.

Ghosh alleged that Banerjee was peeved with the central government since it is not providing money to the state government directly, but is providing assistance through various projects for employment generation.

The MP denied that migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes for food and shelter, claiming that "had there been a dearth of food, many would have died in this one and half months." He claimed that while other states have arranged for hundreds of special trains to take their people back home, the West Bengal government's response has been lukewarm.

He claimed that the West Bengal government was not fully equipped to deal with the effects of super cyclone 'Amphan', asserting that more than a crore people of the state may get affected by it. Ghosh said that though private buses carry the lion's share of public in the state, the government is not announcing any revision of fares so that the owners can ply their vehicles without suffering losses.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Bengal #BJP #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.