OPDs, elective surgeries to resume in Punjab; govt schools to reopen from October 19



Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) orders resumption of normal OPD services and elective surgeries with extensive precautions in place: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/h434LQthJw

— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

As COVID-19 cases showed a decline in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on October 15 announced the resumption of normal Out Patient Department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, with extensive precautions in place.

The state government of Punjab has also allowed re-opening of government schools from October 19, after due sanitation and disinfection procedures, and with clear SOPs mandating parents’ consent, as well as a ceiling on the number of students and hours of operation, reported The Tribune.

Some of the private schools in the state have opened on October 15.

According to the report, the CM who was chairing a virtual meeting also expressed concern over the warnings by health and medical experts of the grave possibility of the second wave hitting the state in the festival season or during the winter months. Singh directed the departments concerned to ensure that all steps are taken to keep things under control in the festive times ahead.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On October 14, as many as 31 more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab and 549 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1,25,760, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 3,925 people have died from the infection in the state.