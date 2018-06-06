App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oommen Chandy poses 'SBI save challenge' to PM

In a tweet, he claimed State Bank of India was levying the charge in order to recover the losses incurred by it due to write-off of debts of corporates and asked the Prime Minister to prevent it from 'overburdening' its customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi's fuel challenge, senior party leader Oommen Chandy today threw a 'SBI save challenge' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to prevent the public sector bank from levying additional monthly service charge fee.

In a tweet, he claimed State Bank of India was levying the charge in order to recover the losses incurred by it due to write-off of debts of corporates and asked the Prime Minister to prevent it from 'overburdening' its customers.

"Humbly urging @PMOIndia to take up #SaveSBIChallenge to prevent @TheOfficialSBI from overburdening customers with additional monthly service charge fee besides minimum charge in order to recover the losses incurred due to debt write off for corporates & cronies," Chandy said in a tweet.

Chandy was recently appointed the AICC general secretary. As Narendra Modi accepted an online fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had last month dared the PM for a "fuel challenge," asking him to reduce the spiralling fuel prices in the country or face a nationwide stir by his party.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.