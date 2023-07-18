English
    Oommen Chandy Death LIVE Updates: Kerala declares two-day state mourning

    Oommen Chandy Death LIVE Updates: The former Kerala CM, aged 79, passed away in a medical facility in Bengaluru in the early hours of July 18, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer since 2019.

    Oommen Chandy Death LIVE Updates: The former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress veteran, Oommen Chandy, passed away on July 18 in Bengaluru. The Kerala government on July 18 has declared a two-day state mourning following the demise of Oommen Chandy.

    Chandy was 79. Chandy's son shared the news of the former Kerala CM's demise through a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away," he wrote.

    K Sudhakaran, President of Congress in Kerala, also tweeted about the sad demise of Chandy, expressing

    his grief.


    "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend,
    @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!," Sudhakaran tweeted on July 18 morning.

    Chandy was reportedly battling cancer, and had been undergoing treatment in Bengaluru since 2019.

      Ommen Chandy served as the chief minister of Kerala from 2011 to 2016, and from 2004 to 2006. ​
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Ramesh Chennithala remembers people's leader

      Ramesh Chennithala, Congress MLA and former Kerala Leader of Opposition, also expressed his grief over the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

      He paid his tribute to Oommen Chandy terming him as a "people's leader". He remembered his long association with the people of Kerala. "He was always with the people. His contribution to Kerala is commendable. People of Kerala and India will always remember his contribution to the nation," said Chennithala.

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Biggest loss for Kerala, says KC Venugopal

      Expressing his grief over the death of Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal, general secretary of Congress, said that this is the biggest loss for Congress, and the democratic movement of Kerala. He further remembered Chandy as "the leader of the masses".

      Venugopal added that the former Kerala CM was a hard-working man, and there's no match for his perseverant style of work in the current political scenario of Kerala. The Congress leader said that Chandy never bothered about his health, and always worked for the upliftment of people.

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

      Oomen Chandy Death news: Sam Pitroda remembers friend and well-wisher

      Sam Pitroda, advisor to former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh, remembered Chandy as a "friend and well wisher" following the death of the former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

      "My heart felt condolences to the family and friends of #Oommen Chandy. He was a great #Congress leader who served as a #CM of Kerala. I had an opportunity to work with him on various initiatives in #kerala. He was a friend, well wisher and a generos person. I will miss him," he tweeted.

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Twitter pays tribute to former Kerala CM

      Chandy's demise in the early hours of July 18 has triggered an outpouring of grief on Twitter, with senior Congress leaders, friends, and admirers paying their tributes.

      Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader, paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Kerala chief minister."Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a truly mass leader. A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 24×7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala. His tenure as CM was notable for many achievements that were widely lauded and recognised by the UN as well. I was privileged to have known him for years and still recall our joint visits to various settlements in Attappadi ten years ago," Ramesh shared on Twitter.

    • July 18, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Chandy stood tall as a leader of the masses, says Mallikarjun Kharge

      President of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, paid his tribute to the former Kerala chief minister, expressing his deep condolences on Twitter.

      "My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters," Kharge tweeted on July 18 morning.

    • July 18, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Will miss his wise counsel, says Priyanka Gandhi

      Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the Congress, deeply condoled the demise of the former Congress leader. On July 18, Gandhi tweeted, "Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today."

      "We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel,"​ she said.

    • July 18, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Oommen Chandy Death news: Kerala CM condoles Chandy's demise

      Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, condoled the death of the Congress veteran Congress leader.

      "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives," the chief minister said expressing his grief over Chandy's demise.

