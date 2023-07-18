Oommen Chandy Death LIVE Updates: Kerala declares two-day state mourning

Jul 18, 2023 / 09:59 am
Oommen Chandy Death LIVE Updates: The former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress veteran, Oommen Chandy, passed away on July 18 in Bengaluru. The Kerala government on July 18 has declared a two-day state mourning following the demise of Oommen Chandy.
Chandy was 79. Chandy's son shared the news of the former Kerala CM's demise through a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away," he wrote.
K Sudhakaran, President of Congress in Kerala, also tweeted about the sad demise of Chandy, expressing
his grief.
"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend,
@Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!," Sudhakaran tweeted on July 18 morning.
Chandy was reportedly battling cancer, and had been undergoing treatment in Bengaluru since 2019.