App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Onus to cut fuel prices lies on Centre: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the Centre should look into the issue of surging fuel prices not from a political angle but from the common man's point of view.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the Centre should look into the issue of surging fuel prices not from a political angle but from the common man's point of view.

The everyday increase in petrol and diesel prices is causing severe problem for the common people, Banerjee said.

"This price hike causes severe problem for the common people. This is an issue of the common people. The central government must look into this," Banerjee told reporters here.

The chief minister is in Santiniketan to be a part of the Visva-Bharati convocation, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will also be present.

related news

Banerjee also said that there should not be any politics or any differences between the Centre and the state while dealing with issues involving common people.

"I do not want any fight between the states and the Centre. These issues (affecting the common man) must be addressed above politics," she said.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress has said that it would organise protests in the city tomorrow against sharp hike in fuel prices across the country. Similar protests would be held in districts on Saturday and Sunday.

The rising crude prices in the international market have prompted state-owned oil companies to raise domestic prices for 11th day in a row.

Petrol prices today went up to Rs 80.12 a litre and diesel Rs 71.08 a litre in Kolkata.

According to the Centre's premier think tank NITI Aayog, states tax the oil on ad valorem basis and on an average they tax petrol at 27 percent.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.