App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Onus on Pakistan to create conducive conditions for talks: India

India-Pakistan ties have nose-dived in view of a number of terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India said the onus was on Pakistan to create conducive conditions for talks by taking steps such as action against terrorists and terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

During a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reiterated India's stand that talks and terror cannot go together and said this was one of the reasons why the scheduled meeting in New York between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan was cancelled.

Barely 24 hours after agreeing to the engagement, the government had called off the meeting last month, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

Asked if there was any message or signal from the Pakistani side for talks, Kumar said, "I am not aware of any proposal for a track 1 or track 1.5 dialogue or a meeting between India and Pakistan."

related news

"The onus is on Pakistan to take credible steps, to create conducive conditions, for such talks which of course means taking action against terrorists, taking action against terrorist infrastructure which operates from its soil," he said.

Asked about Pakistan Army's statement warning of "10 surgical strikes" against India in response to a single such attack, Kumar said, "You should ask this question to the Indian Army, they will give a befitting reply to them."

India-Pakistan ties have nose-dived in view of a number of terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups. India retaliated by carrying out 'surgical strikes' in September 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC). India has been maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 07:43 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.