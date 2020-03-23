App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only worry is how to quarantine large number of people: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa requested experts, doctors and owners of private hospitals to "serve the people through Government" which is serious to implement all their suggestions to contain the spread of the infections of the respiratory disease."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Even as the Karnataka government toughened measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday that quarantining large number of people who have come in contact with the coronavirus positive patients remained the "only worry".

"Our only worry is: How to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with the disease", the Chief Minister said.

The experts, doctors and owners of private hospitals the government consulted suggested "complete shutdown", Yediyurappa said.

They suggested to start fever clinics where preliminary checkups will be done.

"Thirty fever clinics will be started", he said. They suggested the make people understand the seriousness of the situation, and popularise the message: 'Stay at home and prevent getting diseases', and strengthening of public- private partnership to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

These owners came forward to spare the service of doctors and clinic staff working in their hospitals, and agreed to spare more than 100 ventilators.

"My sincere and serious appeal to the people staying in urban areas not to visit villages and hamlets which are till today free from COVID-19", the Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka government has already announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services, in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31.

They are Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi.

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on March 22, taking the total number of infections to the respiratory disease to 26 -- the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #B S Yediyurappa #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka #Politics

