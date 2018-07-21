Only Royal Bengal Tiger in Tripura's zoo dies

The only Royal Bengal Tiger in Tripuras zoo has died, officials said today.

The tiger named Dipu died in the zoo yesterday because of 'old age', zoo director Naresh Jamatiya told reporters.

The zoo is located at Sipahijala sanctuary, about 18 km from here.

The Wild Life Warden of the sanctuary, Anjan Sen said the tiger was ailing for about last six months and was on oral rehydration for last fortnight.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Ashok Kumar said the tiger was 15-years-old and the average life span of a Royal Bengal Tiger is 1518 years.

The tiger was brought from Chandigarh zoo in 2006 when it was 3-year old, former director of the zoo, Pallab Chakraborty, told PTI.